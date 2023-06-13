The Many Deaths of Rick Jones

JONES TAKES HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH DEATH TO THE NEXT LEVEL

On the heels of INFINITY GAUNTLET’s end, Jones played a key role in the HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT (1992) storyline. In that two-issue series, Hulk ended up in the far future, where he was forced to take on Maestro, an evil older version of himself ruling over a post-apocalyptic Earth. An older version of Jones played a key role in HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT, and the character even died at the hands of Maestro, resulting in the character’s second death in an incredibly short time span.

As for the regular version of Jones on Earth-616, the character continued to cheat death and played a key role in several major events. One of the most prominent examples being AVENGERS FOREVER (1998), which pulled him into a struggle between different versions of Kang the Conqueror and the incredibly powerful Time-Keepers.

The oddest part of this era for Jones, though, was that he ended up married to Death—literally. In INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #398, a woman named Jackie Shorr murdered Marlo Chandler, Jones’ girlfriend at the time. In response, Jones found a way to resurrect Chandler, and the two later married. However, unbeknownst to Jones, Chandler had become a host for Death. Their relationship proved rocky, and they eventually broke up, but Jones was still, for a time, technically married to the personification of death.