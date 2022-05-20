Check Out Every Cover for the 900th issue of 'Amazing Spider-Man'

Just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will reach its 900th issue this July with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6. Current series writer Zeb Wells will team up with superstar artist Ed McGuiness to celebrate this incredible milestone with a giant-sized spectacular that promises to be one of the biggest showdowns in Spidey history. Bringing his iconic artwork to the series for the first time, McGuinness will depict a battle between Spider-Man and the all-new SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey’s greatest foes. The landmark issue will come complete with variant covers by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists and fans can see all thirteen right now!