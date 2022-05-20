Comics
Published May 20, 2022

Check Out Every Cover for the 900th issue of 'Amazing Spider-Man'

This July, Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness’ 'Amazing Spider-Man' #6 marks 900 issues of 'Amazing Spider-Man.'

by Marvel

Just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will reach its 900th issue this July with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6. Current series writer Zeb Wells will team up with superstar artist Ed McGuiness to celebrate this incredible milestone with a giant-sized spectacular that promises to be one of the biggest showdowns in Spidey history. Bringing his iconic artwork to the series for the first time, McGuinness will depict a battle between Spider-Man and the all-new SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey’s greatest foes. The landmark issue will come complete with variant covers by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists and fans can see all thirteen right now!

Amazing Spider-Man #6 Wraparound Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS
“There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the--ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???” Wells said.

Check out all thirteen covers in the gallery below and be there when Wells and McGuinness pull out all the stops for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN’s 900th issue on July 27!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: First Trailer Introduces Jennifer Walters

TV Shows

‘Echo’: Alaqua Cox Returns to the MCU as Maya Lopez in First-Look Image

Gear

New Marvel Pride Collection Arrives at shopDisney

Comics

May 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1 Introduces a Spectacular New Mutant Hero

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker)
1/
Amazing Spider-Man #6 Cover by John Romita Jr.

