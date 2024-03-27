'Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War' Descends on Marvel Unlimited
In a special accelerated release, the entirety of the 'Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War' event is now available to read on Marvel Unlimited.
In February, Marvel Unlimited lit the fire of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR by accelerating the release of the event's first half. Now, the entire event is available in full—months ahead of schedule!
When the gangs of New York City go to war, no one is safe from the chaos that ensues—and Spider-Man knows that to beat them, he must join them!
In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR, Peter Parker calls in his fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage to help put an end to the gang war ravaging the streets of their beloved city. This gargantuan task puts them up against the likes of Madame Masque, Hammerhead, Black Mariah, Mr. Negative, and so many more villains, all of whom would be more than happy to knock out a couple of annoying super heroes while they're eliminating their rivals.
As of this week, the entire AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR event has swung onto Marvel Unlimited! Beginning with THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #37, Marvel Unlimited subscribers can enjoy all 29 issues in this Spidey saga a few months early.
Additionally, Marvel Insiders have the chance to earn 1,500 points by reading AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #37-44 as well as AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE (2023) #1 by April 7. Participants must be a Marvel Unlimited subscriber and complete reading each issue in the latest Marvel Unlimited app to receive points. The points will be awarded by April 8.
The following issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR are now available on Marvel Unlimited:
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #37
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #38
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #12
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE (2023) #1
- SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #1
- LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR (2023) #1
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #39
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #40
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #14
- DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR (2023) #1
- SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #2
- LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR (2023) #2
- DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR (2023) #1
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #41
- DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR (2023) #2
- LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR (2023) #3
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #15
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #42
- SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #3
- DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR (2023) #2
- JACKPOT (2024) #1
- DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR (2023) #3
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #43
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #16
- LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR (2023) #4
- SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #4
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #44
- DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR (2023) #4
Want to read the full GANG WAR crossover? Join Marvel Unlimited to read all issues mentioned above, plus gain access to 30,000+ digital comics spanning all of Marvel Comics history.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
Marvel Rivals PVP Shooter Boasts Incredible Lineup of Marvel Characters
TV Shows
Marvel Animation's 'X-Men '97' Releases 'A New Age' Featurette