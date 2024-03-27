'Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War' Descends on Marvel Unlimited

In February, Marvel Unlimited lit the fire of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR by accelerating the release of the event's first half. Now, the entire event is available in full—months ahead of schedule!

When the gangs of New York City go to war, no one is safe from the chaos that ensues—and Spider-Man knows that to beat them, he must join them!

In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR, Peter Parker calls in his fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage to help put an end to the gang war ravaging the streets of their beloved city. This gargantuan task puts them up against the likes of Madame Masque, Hammerhead, Black Mariah, Mr. Negative, and so many more villains, all of whom would be more than happy to knock out a couple of annoying super heroes while they're eliminating their rivals.

As of this week, the entire AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR event has swung onto Marvel Unlimited! Beginning with THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #37, Marvel Unlimited subscribers can enjoy all 29 issues in this Spidey saga a few months early.