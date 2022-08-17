America Chavez Teams Up with Loki in a New ‘Marvel’s Voices’ Arc
Read the first chapter of this all-new story in ‘Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic’ on the Marvel Unlimited app.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Juan Ponce, Alba Glez, and Pete Pantazis: The MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC series continues with a six-part story arc starring Young Avenger and Hero of the Multiverse, America Chavez! Drama across dimensions. Needing America's unique ability to conjure interdimensional portals, God of Mischief Loki recruits her to “liberate” an important artifact from a secure vault on Asgard. But when the Warriors Three catch the duo red-handed, America and Loki need to make a quick escape—but with America’s powers on the fritz, they find themselves out of the frying pan and into the fire in this desperate dash across the Marvel Universe!
Read the first part of America’s arc in MARVEL’S VOICES: AMERICA INFINITY COMIC #12, and come back each Wednesday for new chapters only on the Marvel Unlimited app. Get your first look at the new story arc here!
