'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Charlie Jane Anders

We love an awesome new character in the Marvel Universe, so when Charlie Jane Anders (she/her) introduced Escapade in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2022) #1 last year, we were X-tatic. Now, Escapade is front and center in the final arc of NEW MUTANTS (2019), starting with issue #31, and in the miniseries NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023), on sale now.
Charlie Jane is a card-carrying member of the Doctor Who fandom. She makes an astute point about beverage options on Krakoa. She is a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.
We asked. She answered.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
The first thing I want to do is make coffee. The first thing I actually do is feed my cat because he's obnoxious and lovable.
What makes a great day?
I've had all kinds of great days, but in general, any day I can take a long walk in beautiful weather is a great day. I love to walk to Golden Gate Park and talk to the bison. Bonus points if I get a lot of writing done and eat some tasty food.
When I was a kid I was obsessed with…?
Doctor Who. I had multiple costumes, a TARDIS in my bedroom, and a huge collection of Who memorabilia (which I sold on my 18th birthday).
What are you totally into right now?
The Owl House! It's basically the greatest thing ever, and I wish there were ten more seasons. Tumblr is full of gorgeous Owl House fan art, which helps keep my love going.
Dog person, cat person, or genetically engineered flying turtle person?
I wish I could have a genetically engineered flying turtle. I'm actually a dog person who lives in a tiny apartment that is better for cats, so I've had nothing but cats as an adult. I'm probably a cat person by now, to be honest. My current cat is Marcus Aurelius Sassafras Vespasian IV and he's the best.
What takes your breath away?
Currently, I'm in NYC in the middle of a horrible air quality emergency, caused by Canadian wildfires. So I have to say forest fires literally take my breath away. :(
If you had Escapade’s ability to switch circumstances with anyone, who would it be and why?
I would have so much fun! If I could play the sax like Maceo Parker for an hour, I would die happy. I might also become the head of the Disney Channel so I could bring back The Owl House.
What’s the best thing about your chosen family?
We're there for each other when things get dark, but we also remind each other to celebrate the wins and the good times, which is just as important.
It’s all about routine, or let’s see where the day takes me?
I'm a creature of habit, mostly.
The comic that started it all?
Tintin, maybe? Asterix? Actually I recently remembered an obscure French comic called Private Eye Grabote that I was obsessed with as a kid. I hope I still have my copy somewhere, because copies are going for hundreds of bucks online.
Rollercoaster or Merry-Go-Round?
Merry-Go-Round. I rode a condemned rollercoaster when I visited Vladivostok back in the day, and I think it kind of ruined me for rollercoasters. Literally, when we got off we were told it was about to be demolished and was unsafe for anyone.
Rainy days or sunny skies?
Sunny skies! I feel disloyal to San Francisco saying that, but still.
Which X-Men would you road trip with?
After reading X-TERMINATORS, I totally want to go on a wild bender with Jubilee, Boom-Boom, Dazzler, and Wolverine.
Which would you kick to the curb at the first red light?
I'd definitely kick any and all vampires out of the car.
Got any fun plans to celebrate Pride this month?
My friend Baruch is helping to run a brand new queer open mic and I can't wait to see it!
If you had to relocate to Krakoa, what one food would you insist on bringing along?
A lot of my reservations about Krakoa stem from that one issue where they reveal coffee is hard to get there. How can it be paradise without coffee???
What’s on your desert island mix tape?
Probably the same stuff I put on the tiny hard drive of the Chromebook I'm traveling with right now. Prince, Parliament-Funkadelic, Sly and the Family Stone, the All Mighty Senators, James Brown, Le Tigre and the Coup.
If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing, what would it be?
"You don't have to sing so hard. Sometimes softer sounds better."
Mantra or quote that keeps you going?
"There's no point in being grown up if you can't be childish sometimes." —Doctor Who
Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?
The best thing about being a Woman of Marvel is getting to write so many of my all-time favorite characters, including She-Hulk and Squirrel Girl, and getting to work with some unbelievably talented creators who help me to raise my game!
Don't miss NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION by Charlie Jane Anders and Enid Balam, now on sale!
MacKenzie Cadenhead (she/her) is a children’s book author and an old school (read: former) Marvel editor. She co-authors the Marvel Super-Hero Adventures chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to on Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.
