Avengers: A.X.E. Grudge Match

On the surface, “Hawkeye vs. a mailbox” sounds kind of silly, but in reality it’s an opportunity for some pretty deep introspection.

MARK RUSSELL: I think that’s one of the reasons I gravitated towards Hawkeye as a character. In this almost insulting competition between him and an inanimate object to see who has a more valid existence, he seemed like somebody who would realize he’s actually in trouble.

Why involve Black Widow in this issue? What does she mean to Clint in the context of this story?

MARK RUSSELL: Black Widow is somebody he really respects. The Celestials thought he’d take it seriously if they approached him and said he was being judged coming from her.

Why I chose as a writer to use Black Widow is that I’ve always liked her dynamic with Hawkeye. I really like their banter. I like the witty back-and-forth dialogue from the characters and I wanted to write that. It was meaningful for me to use her both as a writer and as a character who makes sense in the story. He’ll listen to her.

There’s a great action sequence in this issue involving Crossfire, but the bulk of the story is discourse, people talking. What do you feel is your wheelhouse? Do you prefer the quiet moments or the loud?

MARK RUSSELL: I don’t like to do a lot of big action, it feels kind of phony or performative to me, like “insert action scene here.” I liked doing it here though, because of the juxtaposition, because Clint’s mind is elsewhere, thinking about ethics and his value to the world against that mailbox, but he’s also having to stop Crossfire from carrying out an assassination, proving to himself he’s worthwhile and doing good in the process. I like that juxtaposition of him engaging the action scene while thinking about ethics on the inside. He’s also expressing his thoughts out loud, which is really confusing to Crossfire. “Let’s see a mailbox do this!” I like the idea of mixing philosophical discourse with unphilosophical violence.

What are the unique challenges of doing a story like this that ties into an event such as A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY? What separates this from, say, a self-contained limited series?

MARK RUSSELL: It’s entirely different, you’re not able to just do carte blanche what you want to do. You have to be respectful of the premise that has been laid out for you. But that’s also exciting! I’m not just responsible for thinking of something out of the blue. I have to work within these guidelines, these parameters that have been given to me. Sometimes that sort of prompt forces you out of your artistic comfort zone, it forces you to come up with a story you normally wouldn’t come up with.

I think this story reads the way it does because it’s not something I would write if I were doing my own series. It’s something that was coaxed out of me by this great premise that Kieron came up with.

On that note, how closely were you able to work with Kieron and the editorial team guiding JUDGMENT DAY in the process of putting together this issue?

MARK RUSSELL: I didn’t get to work too closely with Kieron, unfortunately, because he’s the conductor, he’s the mastermind and is busy. I worked very closely though with my editor, Tom Brevoort, to make sure this is going to fit. We all knew it was going to be a bit idiosyncratic, as it always is when I try to do one of these tie-ins, but he seemed happy with it. We wanted to make sure I was doing justice to the premise and also that it was just a fun comic to read.

How was it working with Greg Land? He’s a pretty well-established artist on traditional Super Heroes, again, doing something totally different here.

MARK RUSSELL: He did great. He really captured the nuances of Hawkeye and him not entirely being on board with being judged, he doesn’t take this entirely seriously. I think my favorite part of his work though is the fight scene, because of the facial expressions and the way the action works, as an action scene but also as Clint is having a philosophical brainstorm at the same time–the art works equally well for both.