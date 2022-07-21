Rush to ‘Judgment Day’

As both the ETERNALS and the IMMORTAL X-MEN writer, was this story something you pitched or were you brought on when it was fully formed?

KIERON GILLEN: [Editor] Tom [Brevoort] reached out and asked if I had any ideas for an Avengers/Eternals/X-Men crossover. Basically, I was one of the busiest people in the Marvel Universe at the moment and he asked if I had an idea for an event. I’d already been planning a much quieter Eternals/X-Men war. That kind of story, which I was going to do in IMMORTAL X-MEN, became a lot more overt. [Laughs]

How did you come to be involved in the project, Valerio?

VALERIO SCHITI: I was still working on INFERNO (2021) when Tom Brevoort asked me to join Kieron on JUDGMENT DAY. The pitch was so good that I immediately started to think about this new adventure; it was so exciting that I just couldn’t stop thinking about it. But at the same time I had to complete the X-Men event. I was in the middle of a beautifully written action-packed and dramatic story. I really loved the script by Jonathan Hickman for INFERNO too, so basically my brain was split in half!

I needed all of my concentration, to put aside my excitement for JUDGMENT DAY for a while and focus on “one event at the time.” Even now that I have almost completed both the events I can’t believe how lucky I am, as an artist, to have this kind of problem!

Talk to me about the unique position of writing both the Eternals and the X-Men regularly. So, you’ve got two thirds of this equation covered, but then also working in the one group you don’t normally work with, the Avengers.

KIERON GILLEN: I’ve gotten to wear multiple hats. Being the Eternals writer is different from being the X-Men writer, and it’s definitely different from being the writer of the event. On the infamous X-Men group chat, I have to approach things both as the IMMORTAL X-MEN writer as well as the ambassador of an event which needs certain things from the X-Men books. There are a lot of hats to wear. However, since I’m wearing all the hats, I know what the team on the other side wants. Especially because I’m the only Eternals writer. [Laughs] The Eternals writer can’t complain about JUDGMENT DAY derailing his comic!

AVENGERS (2018) being somewhat out of my orbit actually makes it useful. Jason Aaron has been telling a defined story and we’re not derailing it. At the same time, I’m using the setup in AVENGERS to my advantage. They’re the outsiders. The X-Men are keeping secrets. The Eternals are dealing with the existential crisis that their existence is pointless. Those are the two sides of the war and then the Avengers are outside of it, but they’re connected by living in a Celestial and knowing everybody who’s involved.

The first issue of JUDGMENT DAY is the Avengers catching up with what the hell has been going on. I’ve got the Avengers as viewpoint characters. When Iron Man is freaking out over something, you know it means something. In some ways this is an Avengers procedural. “We’re not mutants and we’re not Eternals, but we are humans,” and that’s kind of what the Avengers are.

What sets JUDGMENT DAY apart from other events you’ve worked on, Valerio?

VALERIO SCHITI: Lately a lot of Super Hero books are revolving just around Super Heroes. A “human” point of view is very important because it makes the story relatable and it helps to make clear the scale of what’s happening. A building exploding might not be a big deal for Thor, but it is for you and me! So this is what makes JUDGMENT DAY different: the reader can feel the danger because normal people are involved, and the story is engaging because it’s not just about Super Heroes, it’s about people. It’s about us.

With the Avengers, the Eternals, the X-Men and more all fighting for panel space, how do you decide who gets the love, especially in the main JUDGMENT DAY book?

KIERON GILLEN: That’s the real problem. If you just have all the characters it becomes emotional noise. You need characters to carry the story, characters with viewpoints, including people we hate—the villains also matter. One of the advantages of me writing so many books is if I have a story for, say, Emma Frost, I can move it elsewhere if I need to. You realize whose story it is, and you want to keep an equal number from each side.

For the Avengers, it’s basically Captain America and Iron Man, they’re our two main characters. The Avengers are split between a fighting team and a science team, so I needed one from each. Thematically, it makes sense. The book is called JUDGMENT DAY, and their respective views on judgment and justification are interesting. The iconic symbol of all that is good in the Marvel Universe and this deeply flawed workaholic. I miss Tony, so I wanted to give him another shot, and I’ve barely written any Cap.

X-Men—people probably won’t guess who I consider the main characters. I thought Jean Grey was really interesting. Nightcrawler is more important than he appears. With Nightcrawler there’s a bit of faith and belief built in. I don’t want to say Mister Sinister is a lead, but he’s an important character.

Over in Eternals, Sersi has some really deep cut X-Men connections that people might not know. Also, she was an Avenger. She’s a conflicted, interesting, messy person. Ajak and Makkari, but mainly Ajak. If you’ve been following ETERNALS, Ajak is in a really tormented and awful place. She wants to build new gods. She’s absolutely engaged in the plot.

Those are the main six I focus on, but the supporting cast is really interesting. Druig is the leader of the bad guys, and he’s a major player. Uranos—who would be stupid enough to release him? He’s really interesting. Magneto, Destiny, Exodus—Exodus became way more important. These are all interesting characters circling the main plot. There are a few characters you haven’t even met yet. Have I said Moira MacTaggert? Moira is in the mix.

The six I mentioned are the backbone, the rest are useful supporting players who become bigger or smaller as the plot goes on.

VALERIO SCHITI: I love to draw the bad guys and so far I’m really enjoying Mister Sinister and Uranos. There’s also another creepy character that I love to draw, but I guess we can’t talk about him yet…