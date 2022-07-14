When the Avengers Met the Eternals

It’s only been a decade since the Avengers and the X-Men were at war in AVENGERS VS. X-MEN (2012). While the two sides have largely reconciled since then, there may be some lingering tension. As for the Eternals, this may be one of the first times that the Avengers have actively opposed their agenda. But it’s far from the first time that the Avengers and the Eternals have met each other. Their shared history may prove to be the key to unraveling JUDGMENT DAY before it spirals out of control.

To prepare for this epic crossover event, Marvel.com takes a look back at the pivotal moments between the Avengers and the Eternals. And if you want to know more, most of these issues are available to read on Marvel Unlimited.

THE FIRST ETERNAL AVENGER

Who was the first Eternal to join the Avengers? Some fans may guess Sersi, since she had the longest stint with the team. Other readers may suggest that it was Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One, who joined a makeshift team of heroes in AVENGERS (1963) #299-300 in the midst of the INFERNO event. Technically, Gilgamesh and Sersi were the first Eternals from Earth to become members of the Avengers. But the first Eternal Avenger was none other than Eros, AKA Starfox.

Starfox came to Earth in AVENGERS (1963) #232, and he immediately asked to join the roster. Despite some rough patches, Starfox proved himself to be a loyal member. As recently as AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON, Starfox played a pivotal role in saving the Earth from destruction. It’s also important to note that Starfox is one of the Eternals of Titan, and he is therefore less powerful than his Eternal cousins from Earth. He is also the brother of the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.