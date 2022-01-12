The Complete History of the Celestials, the Deviants, and the Eternals

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

In 1976, Jack Kirby’s ETERNALS introduced a new lineup of gods to the Marvel Universe, a debut that was highly influential. From their first appearances, the Celestials, the Deviants, and the Eternals have been incorporated into the wide Marvel mythos. Their shared story continues in current series ETERNALS (2021), but the signs of the Celestials’ presence reaches far beyond. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes transformed the body of a Celestial into Avengers Mountain in AVENGERS (2018), while the space station, Knowhere, was built within a Celestial’s head. And the Celestials have always kept a close eye on Earth.

To get a better grasp on the link between the Celestials, the Deviants, and the Eternals, Marvel.com takes a look back at their shared history across millennia.

IN THE BEGINNING

ETERNALS (1976) referred to the Celestials as “space gods,” but that doesn’t mean they’re gods as we define the term. However, they are cosmic beings of immense power whose size and scope defy human perception. They may not be the almighty, but they have directly influenced the course of human history.

ULTIMATES 2 (2016) #6 revealed that the Celestials themselves have a creator: the First Firmament, a living embodiment of the very first universe. The Celestials and their counterparts, the Aspirants, were meant to be the First Firmament’s servants. However, the Celestials' desire to allow their own creations to live and evolve led to a devastating war between the Celestials and the Aspirants that left the First Firmament shattered. War usually comes with the picture when it comes to the Celestials.