Comics
Published July 27, 2023

Sean Galloway's 'Avengers Inc.' #1 Variant Cover Puts a Saturday Morning Cartoon Spin on Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Check out Sean Galloway’s newest cover for September's 'Avengers Inc.' #1, part of his line of Saturday Morning Cartoon Variant Covers.

by Marvel

Marvel Saturday Mornings are back in the form of eye-catching new variant covers by acclaimed artist Sean Galloway!

Inspired by classic TV ads of decades past, Galloway’s SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVERS capture the exuberant energy and vibrant aesthetic of iconic children’s programming with a modern twist. Fans have already gotten a burst of nostalgia with Galloway’s visions of Marvel cartoons that never were in his recent cover for X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 and his upcoming connecting piece for DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4-5. Now, it’s the Avengers’ turn!

Galloway’s latest cover will be for September’s AVENGERS INC. #1, the debut issue of Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk’s stylish new noir series starring the Wasp. The cover spotlights the powerhouse team that currently star in Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s ongoing AVENGERS series, giving fans a glimpse at animated versions of the franchise’s greatest icons, including Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and more.

AVENGERS INC. #1 Saturday Morning Variant Cover by Sean Galloway

AVENGERS INC. #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by LEONARD KIRK
Saturday Morning Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY
On Sale 11/29

Check it out below and stay tuned for more SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the weeks ahead!

In this article: Avengers

