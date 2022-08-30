The Avengers Fight Alien Monsters in Deep Space
Starring Iron Man, Ironheart, War Machine, and more! ‘Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #9 kicks off a new story arc on the Marvel Unlimited app.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Anthology Infinity Comics series AVENGERS UNLIMITED kicks off an all-new, intergalactic story arc in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #9! Creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande take Avengers Captain Marvel, Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America to a far-away alien world where the team becomes embroiled in an interplanetary conflict! The “Kaiju War” begins here.
Read the first chapter of this five-part story arc on the app today, and grab your first look below! New issues of AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC drop each and every Tuesday.
