Comics
Published August 30, 2022

The Avengers Fight Alien Monsters in Deep Space

Starring Iron Man, Ironheart, War Machine, and more! ‘Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #9 kicks off a new story arc on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Anthology Infinity Comics series AVENGERS UNLIMITED kicks off an all-new, intergalactic story arc in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #9! Creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande take Avengers Captain Marvel, Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America to a far-away alien world where the team becomes embroiled in an interplanetary conflict! The “Kaiju War” begins here.

Announcement Image

Read the first chapter of this five-part story arc on the app today, and grab your first look below! New issues of AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC drop each and every Tuesday.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.
The Avengers versus an alien threat.
The Avengers versus an alien threat.
The Avengers versus an alien threat.
The Avengers versus an alien threat.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Episode 2 — Jennifer Walters vs. GLK&H

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Mark Ruffalo on Stepping Back Into Hulk’s Big Shoes

Podcasts

‘Marvel’s Voices’ Podcast Returns for an All-New Sixth Season

Comics

The Most Impactful Spider-Man Stories of Each Decade

Comics

The History of She-Hulk and Titania

In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Avengers, Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Ironheart (Riri Williams), War Machine (James Rhodes), Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Related

Comics

The Top 5 Moments from the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala

Plus the moments you didn’t see! Read the ‘Hellfire Gala’ one-shot, and prelude issue ‘X-Men’ #12, on Marvel Unlimited.

1 day ago

0:43

Trailers & Extras

Secret X-Men Trailer | X-Men Unlimited

You saw what happened at this year’s X-Men Hellfire Gala, but here’s what you didn't see… The entire Hellfire Gala saga is now available on Marvel Unlimited, including ‘X-Men Hellfire Gala Confessionals’ and the new Secret X-Men arc of ‘X-Men U

1 day ago

Comics

The History of She-Hulk and Titania

Get to the bottom of the longtime rivalry between Jennifer Walters and Mary MacPherran!

6 days ago

Podcasts

‘Spider-Man's Social Dilemma’ Writer Preeti Chhibber Talks to ‘Marvel’s Pull List’ About Teen Spidey

Spider-Man Month continues with a spotlight on 2015’s ‘Spidey,’ plus an inside look at Chhibber’s new novel featuring a high school Peter Parker!

1 week ago