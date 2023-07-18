‘Avengers Unlimited’: Wonder Man Goes Method for a New Acting Role
The all-new story arc ‘Helled to Account’ features the Hollywood Avenger alongside super-spy Black Widow!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the Infinity Comics lineup: In “Helled to Account,” a new three-part story arc starting in AVENGERS UNLIMITED #55, super-spy Black Widow teams up with Simon Williams, AKA Wonder Man, for an occult mission that’s as dramatic as a Hollywood Blockbuster!
[RELATED: Read the First Issue of ‘Avengers Unlimited’]
Wonder Man is about to start filming a new role as a super-spy, and he’s decided to go method! In exchange for her help with the role, the Black Widow enlists Wonder Man in a covert operation so that he can shadow her on the job. Stealth. Efficiency. Keen observational skills. Wonder Man will need all that and more once he and Black Widow infiltrate an underground lair housing dangerous secrets and a fatal agenda!
Grab a preview of the first part of the “Helled to Account” arc in AVENGERS UNLIMITED #55 by Sean McKeever, David Baldeon, and Israel Silva. New chapters of the story will drop each Tuesday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal
TV Shows
'Secret Invasion': New Trailer Previews Last Two Climactic Episodes