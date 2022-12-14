Comics
Published December 14, 2022

'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' Lands on EW's Best Comic Books of 2022 List

Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' crossover event has been named one of Entertainment Weekly's Best Comic Books of 2022.

by Meagan Damore

The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals have proved to be a winning combination for Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022). The crossover event, which pit the three groups against each other (and then a mad god), has been named one of The Best Comic Books of 2022 by Entertainment Weekly.

"It's not every year that a summer super hero crossover event stands out as a truly great comic, but JUDGMENT DAY was special," EW said of the series. "Having already succeeded...in making the Eternals interesting, and then bringing Succession-style boardroom politics to Marvel's mutants in IMMORTAL X-MEN, writer Kieron Gillen collided these worlds in an explosive story that had three distinct acts of terrestrial war, celestial judgment, and apocalyptic action." 

"Valerio Schiti's gorgeous art captured both intimate moments of regular humans reckoning with apocalypse and the massive scale of towering magical-scientific killing machines. JUDGMENT DAY's story also exploded outward. A brief fistfight or exchange of dialogue in the main series would be expanded and deepened in a subsequent issue of X-MEN RED or LEGION OF X, making the overall experience feel like an exponentially epic story," they added.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 cover by Mark Brooks

In A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the Prime Eternal Druig used mutantkind's newfound immortality to accuse them of "excess deviation," triggering the Eternals' prime directive to wipe out any and all excess deviation on Earth. As a result, the Eternals attacked Krakoa, the mutant nation state, without warning. The Avengers intervened, but only made matters worse when they revived a dead Celestial known as the Progenitor in an attempt to order the Eternals to stop. The Progenitor immediately turned on the people of Earth and began judging them to determine whether the planet should be destroyed, inciting Judgment Day.

The fallout from A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY continues in IMMORTAL X-MEN by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, and Michele Bandini. Don't miss the next issue, on sale January 18!

Avengers, Eternals, X-Men

