Go ‘Beyond Amazing’ with Spider-Man by Attending Marvel Unlimited’s Live Virtual Event
Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members can attend this special for free!
Celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man with a front row (virtual) seat to an exclusive Marvel Unlimited event! Kick off the Wall-Crawler’s 60th anniversary with the BEYOND AMAZING: SPIDER-MAN VIRTUAL EVENT presented by Marvel Unlimited and featuring industry legends and top creators throughout Spider-Man history! This LIVE experience, 7 PM EDT on March 16, will give fans an inside look into the creation of one of comics’ most beloved heroes. Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members should check their email for a registration invite to tune into this evening of exclusive Q&As, behind-the-scenes interviews, and more exciting content teasing the future of Spider-Man.
The BEYOND AMAZING: SPIDER-MAN LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT is completely free to Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members. In addition to the perk to special invitations to Marvel events, a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscription comes with this year’s one-of-a-kind Spider-Man collector’s kit, exclusive discounts at shopDisney.com, and instant access to 29,000+ digital comics through our web or app platforms.
If you are not a current Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus member, you can subscribe to Annual Plus now at marvel.com/mu-beyondamazing and attend the virtual event. Fans who take part in the BEYOND AMAZING: SPIDER-MAN LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT will hear from some of the biggest names in the Marvel Comics Spider-Verse, including J.M. DeMatteis, Tom Brevoort, J. Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr., Joe Quesada, Humberto Ramos, Dan Slott, Maurene Goo, Nick Lowe, Marvel Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, and more as they share their stories about what it was like working on Spider-Man’s amazing legacy.
Don’t miss the start of our Spider-Man celebrations all year long, LIVE on Wednesday, March 16 at 7PM ET!
Not a Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus member? Join today for 29,000+ digital comics at your fingertips, plus unique offers (like access to this event!), and an exclusive members kit full of variants and more.
Reserve your tickets for the Beyond Amazing: Celebrating 60 Years Of Spider-Man Virtual Event through your RSVP link via email or in app message by March 15th 11:59 PM ET or while supplies last.
