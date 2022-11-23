Namor Joins T'Challa's Brutal Fight Against the Avengers in 'Black Panther' #13
Check out Miguel Mercado’s newly revealed 'Black Panther' #13 Spoiler Variant Cover, on sale January 11.
The King of Wakanda and the King of Atlantis will cross paths again in January’s BLACK PANTHER #13, but this time, they may actually fight side-by-side!
Writer John Ridley’s run on the title has found T’Challa removed from the Avengers, exiled from Wakanda, and on his own against a threat with deep ties to his past. BLACK PANTHER #13 will depict a heated battle between T’Challa and the Avengers, and just when all seems lost, an unexpected ally arrives at the fray to stand at T'Challa's side!
Enter Namor! The most bitter rivalry in Marvel Comics reaches a surprising turning point, but will T’Challa accept Namor’s help or make him pay for the pain he's inflicted on Wakanda in the past?
BLACK PANTHER #13
Written by JOHN RIDLEY
Art by GERMAN PERALTA
Variant Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO
On Sale 1/11
Check out the cover now and find out if Namor is truly Wakanda’s savior in BLACK PANTHER #13 on January 11!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!