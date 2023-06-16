‘Black Panther’ #2 Preview Teases T’Challa’s First Confrontation with a Mysterious Rival
Get your first look at the faceoff between Black Panther and Beisa from the upcoming issue.
This week, BLACK PANTHER #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen established a new status quo for T’Challa. Exiled from his homeland, the former king now protects Wakanda from the shadows of Birnin T’Chaka, away from the prying eyes of his former government but within the grasp of the city’s powerful crime families.
In the last pages of this first issue, readers got a taste of things to come. Who is this mysterious new figure, Beisa? And what is Deathlok doing in Wakanda? BLACK PANTHER #2 picks these threads up and starts weaving them into this unfolding story.
A special first look at BLACK PANTHER #2 puts the spotlight on Beisa. On one page, she lurks around Birnin T’Chaka after dark. On another, she and T’Challa engage in airborne combat above the city rooftops in a glorious double-page spread. The last page shows scientists huddled around an in-stasis Deathlok.
Catch your first glimpse of the fight between Beisa and T’Challa from BLACK PANTHER #2 below:
BLACK PANTHER #2
Written by EVE L. EWING
Art by CHRIS ALLEN
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 7/19
You can read BLACK PANTHER #1 now and be sure to pick up BLACK PANTHER #2 when it hits shelves July 19.
