Young Readers Line 'Marvel Legends' Kicks Off with T'Challa's Origins in 'Black Panther Legends'

Wakanda Forever!

Ever want to get the young readers in your life interested in comics, and/or introduce loved ones to Prince T'Challa? You're in luck!

As announced early today with SYFY, launching this fall, the BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS miniseries dives into the legend of the Black Panther with a new origin story from acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi (Beasts Made of Night, Riot Baby) and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey (Bunheads), geared towards middle grade readers.

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS kicks off the all-ages Marvel Legends, a "new line of stories meant to serve young readers and longtime fans alike, exploring well-loved origin stories through a new lens while also adding new layers to them," shares Marvel senior editor Lauren Bisom to SYFY.

In BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #1, T'Challa and Hunter are brothers growing up in the idyllic royal palace of Wakanda. Theirs goes beyond the usual sibling rivalry, though — Hunter, although older, is adopted, and T'Challa is the true heir to the throne. Both brothers wrestle with fairness and the future, readying themselves for responsibility, when tragedy strikes and takes the choice from them.

This new series, ideal for young fans and loyal readers alike, will explore the moments that make T'Challa who he is, from his adventurous upbringing to his walkabout as a teen where he meets the enchanting Ororo Munroe before she becomes the legendary Storm, to when he first invites the Fantastic Four into Wakanda! Son, Brother, Warrior, King — as each chapter unfolds, new pieces of T'Challa's character will be revealed and the Black Panther will emerge.