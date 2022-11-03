'World of Wakanda' Artist Alitha Martinez Empowers the Dora Milaje

The following article is sponsored by StockX.

The legacy of Black Panther extends far beyond the mantle and the man himself. Indeed, since his introduction in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52, his world has grown exponentially, making Wakanda and all its wonders what it is today. That's exactly what Roxane Gay and Alitha E. Martinez's BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA (2016) aimed to capture by shifting the narrative away from the royal family and onto the Dora Milaje, a group of elite women warriors who are also presented as potential brides for the king – at least traditionally. But the Dora Milaje have evolved since their introduction in BLACK PANTHER (1998) #1 by Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada, and Martinez has a lot to do with that.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Martinez reflected on her history with Black Panther, from her work on Priest and Quesada's 1998 series through her time as main artist on BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA (2016). She explained why it was so important to her to update the Dora Milaje's uniforms in WORLD OF WAKANDA and shared her love of world building, which resulted in distinct, unique looks for each of the women in the series. She also weighed in on Ayo and Aneka's love story, T'Challa's staying power as a character, and more.

MARVEL.COM: What is your first memory of Black Panther? What was your first impression of the character and that world?

ALITHA MARTINEZ: Well, that one's very easy because it's when I was working with MARVEL KNIGHTS and Mark Texeira and we were actually drawing BLACK PANTHER (1998). That was the first time I ever heard of Black Panther. I never saw Black Panther before. And next thing you know, we're doing this character. It was like, "Okay! Let's go!"

So there he was, coming to New York, and he had these two women with him with really big hair and high heels and little – they looked like [escorts]! That's what I thought: "Oh my God. Is this where I am? There's nothing I can do about this? Let's go. Let's go." And that was my first encounter.

Coincidentally, that was one of the first books I got credit on, I got credited for doing, because up until then, I had been a ghost. So I'm working with a lot of people, bouncing between Marvel and DC, but never for credit. So this one, it was like, "Oh, I'm drawing [escorts]. Yup. That's what's happening." And then they explained to me that, "No, no, these are his potential brides!" "Still look like [escorts]. Okay."