The Tangled Web of Black Widow

Where did the impetus to break up this arc with a flashback introducing the Living Blade emerge from?

KELLY THOMPSON: The idea was that it was an unconventional and unexpected way to introduce a villain—to do a whole issue flashback in the middle of an arc—and doing something new is exciting and we were all really into it! But the idea originally just came from a practical issue, which was that we knew Elena would not be able to do all four issues in the arc. She hadn’t had enough of a head-start from the last arc. So it was a practical problem in need of an elegant solution... and I love that editor Sarah Brunstad trusted us enough to try it. Very happy with how it all turned out!

Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire make for an absolutely badass art team. What are the best parts of working with them?

KELLY THOMPSON: They’re incredible. The best thing about working with them, other than the fact that they’re lovely and easy to work with, is that I just never have to worry about what they’re going to do. I know what they do will be brilliant and beautiful and make my work so much better than it otherwise would have been.

How does your creative process on BLACK WIDOW differ from other books you’ve worked on?

KELLY THOMPSON: I think it’s pretty similar, except that our team on BLACK WIDOW was a little more consistent. On CAPTAIN MARVEL we tend to have to rotate between artists for arcs—and we’ve been very lucky to get amazing artists there—but it’s not the same as working with the same people over fifteen issues.

What did Rafael Pimentel bring to the table for the Madripoor flashback issue?

KELLY THOMPSON: We knew we needed someone who could bring a different look and style to the book for the flashback issue—and who could really deliver awesome energy for what we knew would be almost entirely one long fight scene—and Rafael was so up to the challenge! When you add the fantastically powerful “period” coloring that Jordie did on the issue, I think it’s truly a special issue—definitely not the kind of comic you see every day.