Wolverine Bloodies His Claws in 'Blood Hunt' #2 Homage Variant Cover
Each Red Band Edition of Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's 'Blood Hunt' will have a special Bloody Homage Variant Cover.
BLOOD HUNT, the bloodiest event in Marvel Comics history, kicks off next month. Each issue of the main series, written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Pepe Larraz, will also be available as expanded and unexpurgated special RED BAND EDITIONS.
Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, the RED BAND EDITIONS will contain extra pages of vampiric violence and more graphic art too explicit for the regular edition. The RED BAND EDITIONS will have their own special line of BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS.
Evoking the imagery of classic horror comics, the new BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS give readers a terrifying hint of the savagery awaits readers in Marvel’s first-ever venture into RED BAND storytelling.
BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 5)
Red Band Edition
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
Colors by MARTE GRACIA
Red Band Edition Bloody Homage Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA
On Sale 5/22
See Wolverine do what he does best on Logan Lubera’s Yu’s BLOOD HUNT #2 BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER and preorder it at your local comic shop today!
