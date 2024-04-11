Comics
Published April 11, 2024

Wolverine Bloodies His Claws in 'Blood Hunt' #2 Homage Variant Cover

Each Red Band Edition of Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's 'Blood Hunt' will have a special Bloody Homage Variant Cover.

by Marvel

BLOOD HUNT, the bloodiest event in Marvel Comics history, kicks off next month. Each issue of the main series, written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Pepe Larraz, will also be available as expanded and unexpurgated special RED BAND EDITIONS.

Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, the RED BAND EDITIONS will contain extra pages of vampiric violence and more graphic art too explicit for the regular edition. The RED BAND EDITIONS will have their own special line of BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS.

Evoking the imagery of classic horror comics, the new BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS give readers a terrifying hint of the savagery awaits readers in Marvel’s first-ever venture into RED BAND storytelling.

BLOOD HUNT #2 cover by Logan Lubera

BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 5)
Red Band Edition
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
Colors by MARTE GRACIA
Red Band Edition Bloody Homage Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA
On Sale 5/22

See Wolverine do what he does best on Logan Lubera’s Yu’s BLOOD HUNT #2 BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER and preorder it at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

'Remember It' with These Marvel Must Haves from X-Men '97

Gear

'Remember It' with These Marvel Must Haves from X-Men '97

ROXXON PRESENTS: THOR (2024) #1 cover by Greg Land

Comics

April 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Marvel Rivals PVP Shooter Boasts Incredible Lineup of Marvel Characters

Games

Marvel Rivals PVP Shooter Boasts Incredible Lineup of Marvel Characters

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' Reveals New Story Trailer

Games

'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' Reveals New Story Trailer

Marvel's Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling for free!

Comics

Marvel Unlimited Launches New Program That Offers Access to Infinity Comics for Free

In this article: Blood Hunt, Wolverine (James Howlett)

Related

BLOOD HUNT #5 cover by Pepe Larraz

Comics

'Blood Hunt' #5 Demands a Heavy Price to Bring Down the Vampire's Reign

Check out the cover for the final issue of Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's 'Blood Hunt,' on sale in July.

1 day ago
WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 cover by Philip Tan

Comics

Legendary X-Men Writer Chris Claremont Tells His Wildest Untold Adventure Yet in 'Wolverine: Deep Cut'

Set during the X-Men's beloved "Outback Era," Chris Claremont and Edgar Salazar reunite in 'Wolverine: Deep Cut,' the latest 'retro pick' X-Men series coming this July.

4 days ago
LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1 cover by Ron Lim

Comics

'Life of Wolverine' #1 Explores His Greatest Battles, Adventures & Heartbreaks

Jim Zub and Ramón F. Bachs' 'Life of Wolverine' comes to print for the first time this July.

1 week ago
MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1 cover by Giada Perissinotto

Comics

Donald Duck & Wolverine's Anniversary Celebrations Collide in 'Marvel & Disney: What if…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine' #1

This July, Marvel and Disney honor the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck and the 50th anniversary of Wolverine with an unexpected mashup adventure.

1 week ago