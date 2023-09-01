Go Higher, Further, & Faster with Carol Danvers in New 'Captain Marvel' #1 Covers

Following Kelly Thompson’s historic run, writer Alyssa Wong and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are taking the reins and catapulting Carol Danvers into her explosive next era!

October’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 will be a parade of exciting debuts as Carol sports an all-new costume courtesy of artist Jen Bartel, gains an unlikely partner in a street thief named Yuna, and becomes the target of a dangerously fresh new archenemy known as the Omen! The pulse-pounding first issue kicks off a saga packed with cosmic repercussions as a reality-devouring entity known as the Undone realizes that Captain Marvel is the only hero powerful enough to stop it from annihilating Earth. In the opening arc, witness the Undone’s bold plan to take Carol off the board and how it unleashes chaos for Captain Marvel, Yuna, and the entire Marvel Universe!

Fans looking forward to CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 will have an array of dazzling covers to choose from. Check out all nine now, including newly revealed pieces from superstars like Jen Bartel, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, John Tyler Christopher, and more!

"I'm so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!” Wong said. “Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can't wait to add to her story. It's an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we've got coming!"

"Captain Marvel is one of my favorite female characters, that's why I'm very excited to draw her," Bazaldua added. "I have always seen her as a very self-confident woman with nothing she cannot face, and not just because she has super-powers, but because she has inner strength. That’s what I really enjoy about her and why I really appreciate this opportunity!"