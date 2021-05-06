Comics
Published May 6, 2021

World-Famous Celebrities and Athletes to Appear in Marvel Comics' Hellfire Gala This June

Mutant fashion, influence, and celebrity come together during the X-Men’s inaugural Hellfire Gala, featuring debut appearances by the world’s stars!

by Marvel
Hellfire Gala

This June, one unforgettable night will determine the future of the Marvel Universe. The world of mutants will never be the same – and the world we live in is not going to miss it! For Krakoa’s biggest night, real-world celebrities from sports, entertainment, media and beyond will make their biggest Marvel Comics appearances and debuts alongside the X-Men, Avengers, and more in the pages of Marvel’s inaugural mutant event of the year: THE HELLFIRE GALA.

Told across 12 different tie-in titles, the Hellfire Gala will unfold through different perspectives and viewpoints surrounding a single night on Krakoa, the new mutant nation established in Jonathan Hickman’s groundbreaking HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. As Krakoa opens its gates to the world, the Gala will go down in history for its shocking twists, incredible Mutant Fashion looks, and surprise appearances from heroes and celebrities alike.

Hellfire Gala

“The Hellfire Gala will be the culmination of months of anticipation, and as one of the biggest nights in X-Men history, it only made sense that the nation of Krakoa would invite some of the world’s biggest stars to witness it for themselves,” said Mike Pasciullo, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Marvel. “We thank all of our special guests for joining us for this exclusive in-world event, along with the incredible artists who brought them to life on the page.” 

Guests at the Gala will include talk show hosts, sports superstars, world-renowned musicians, writers, actors, and other icons, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Peabody Award winners, FIFA World Cup Champions, Olympic gold medalists, and more. Figures like Eminem, Conan O’Brien, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ira Glass, and Pete Alonso, are on the guest list – and the list keeps growing. Who will be toasting to Krakoa’s success? Who will be mingling with the Avengers? And who is speaking with the new leader of the X-Men?

Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot all of our guests within various X-MEN titles at the Hellfire Gala. The Hellfire Gala’s chapters will include:

  • HELLIONS #12 – on sale 6/2, written by Zeb Wells; art by Stephen Segovia
  • MARAUDERS #21 – on sale 6/2, written by Gerry Duggan & Chris Claremont; art by Matteo Lolli and John Bolton
  • X-FORCE #20 – on sale 6/2, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Marvel Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara
  • X-MEN #21 – on sale 6/9, written by Jonathan Hickman; art by Russell Dauterman, Nick Dragotta, Sara Pichelli, and Lucas Werneck
  • EXCALIBUR #21 – on sale 6/9, written by Tini Howard; art by Marcus To
  • NEW MUTANTS #19 – on sale 6/16, written by Vita Ayala; art by Alex Lins
  • PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 – on sale 6/16, written by Gerry Duggan; art by Pepe Larraz
  • X-CORP #2 – on sale 6/16, written by Tini Howard; art by Alberto Foche
  • S.W.O.R.D. #6 – on sale 6/23, written by Al Ewing; art by Valerio Schiti
  • WOLVERINE #13 – on sale 6/23, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Scot Eaton
  • WAY OF X #3 – on sale 6/23, written by Si Spurrier; art by Bob Quinn
  • X-FACTOR #10 – on sale 6/30, written by Leah Williams; art by David Baldeón


As the Reign of X continues, mutantkind’s hottest event is not one to miss. Be the first to find all of your favorite characters, celebrity cameos, and more during THE HELLFIRE GALA this June!

To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

TV Shows

‘Loki’ Finds His Glorious Purpose on Wednesdays

Movies

Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies

Movies

‘Eternals’ First Look Reveals New Team of Super Heroes in Globetrotting Adventure

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives in Theaters July 8, 2022

Movies

‘The Marvels’ Arrives in Theaters November 11, 2022

In this article: The Hellfire Gala, X-Men, New Mutants, Hellions (Hellfire Club), Marauders, X-Force, Excalibur, X-Corps, S.W.O.R.D., Wolverine (James Howlett), X-Factor

