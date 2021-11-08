Who Is Dane Whitman?

Within the pages of AVENGERS (1963) #47-48, Nathan met with Dane one last time before his death. Nathan renounced his life of crime and bequeathed the armor, the blade, and his title to Dane. Although the Avengers were skeptical at first, Black Knight’s heroism won them over and he became a valued member of the team.

TEAM PLAYER

Dane’s first stint as an Avenger didn’t make him famous, but it did win him the adulation and friendship of his new teammates. Black Knight subsequently joined the Defenders in their own title and he was well-liked there as well. However, tragedy struck in DEFENDERS (1972) #4 when the Enchantress turned Dane to stone for his defiance!

The Defenders’ desperate quest to free Dane from his stone body led to the Avengers–Defenders War, thanks to the trickery of Loki and Dormammu. Luckily, cooler heads and heroic teams prevailed over the villains.