The Crimes of Colossus

Colossus Murders an Enemy Combatant

In MUTANT MASSACRE, Mister Sinister unleashed his Marauders on the Morlocks living underneath New York City. Numerous heroes, including Colossus and the X-Men, banded together to try and protect the sewer dwellers, but their actions were in vain.

By the end of the crossover, pretty much all the Morlocks were dead, and numerous characters were badly injured, including Kurt Wagner, AKA Nightcrawler, and Kitty Pryde, AKA Shadowcat. In response to the stress of the situation, Colossus murdered Janos Quested, AKA Riptide, a member of the Marauders.

What's more, the way Colossus murdered Riptide was particularly brutal, and he committed the act more out of anger than a desire to protect others. In the aftermath, his teammates even agreed the act was a dark one. This action is the first in what became a gradual darkening of Colossus as a character, and the hero's physical and metal scars remained long after the battle.