The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

KRAKOA'S GATES BREAK

When the nation of Krakoa came together, mutantkind created a network of portals around the world and across the universe. With protections that prevent non-mutants from using them, these gates have played a vital role in helping the X-Men and the rest of Marvel's mutants safely navigate the Krakoan era.

However, Orchis took control of Krakoa's global portal network at the Hellfire Gala and used them to get its troops to the island. As Stasis revealed, Orchis took over the gates with help from Hordeculture, a group of scientists who figured out how to hack Krakoan biotechnology. So, when Xavier surrendered, Orchis redirected all of the portals to another location. After Xavier sent most mutants through the gates, Orchis prevented mutants from using them again.

Notably, this didn't work on one prominent mutant. Although the technology-disrupting effects of Kate Pryde's power kept her from using the portals throughout the Krakoan era, Orchis' method of controlling them allowed her to fall through one of the gates, which left her on a rooftop surrounded by Orchis forces.