Look Inside 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the Darkhold—AKA the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now Doctor Doom, one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse, has found it...and Chthon has found him.

To save them all, the Scarlet Witch recruits a group of the world’s greatest heroes: Iron Man, Wasp (Janet Van Dyne), Black Bolt, Blade, and Spider-Man. But in order to enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the legendary Darkhold, which drives them utterly insane. Together, they’ll have to confront their inner darkness to overcome of the most powerful mystical threats the Marvel Universe has ever faced.