Comics
Published June 5, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine Steal the Spotlight in Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers

Check out July’s collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers starring Deadpool and Wolverine.

by Marvel

With Deadpool on the loose, no one is safe from his insane pranks—especially Wolverine!

This July, Marvel's Stormbreakers celebrate the Merc with a Mouth and The Best There Is in the latest batch of Stormbreakers Variant Covers. Arriving just as Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, these covers spotlight why Deadpool and Wolverine are the ultimate—and most hilarious—super hero team-up in comic books!  

Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena CasagrandeNic KleinJan BazalduaChris AllenMartin CoccoloLucas WerneckFederico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

DEADPOOL #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

On Sale 7/3
WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 7/10
AVENGERS #16 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo​​​​​​​
X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

On Sale 7/17
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

On Sale 7/24
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale 7/31
HELLVERINE #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande​​​​​​​
X-FORCE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

Check out all eight covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

In this article: Wolverine (James Howlett), Deadpool (Wade Wilson)
DEADPOOL #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

