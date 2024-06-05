Deadpool & Wolverine Steal the Spotlight in Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers
Check out July’s collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers starring Deadpool and Wolverine.
With Deadpool on the loose, no one is safe from his insane pranks—especially Wolverine!
This July, Marvel's Stormbreakers celebrate the Merc with a Mouth and The Best There Is in the latest batch of Stormbreakers Variant Covers. Arriving just as Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, these covers spotlight why Deadpool and Wolverine are the ultimate—and most hilarious—super hero team-up in comic books!
Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.
Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.
On Sale 7/3
DEADPOOL #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa
On Sale 7/10
AVENGERS #16 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo
X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein
On Sale 7/17
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini
On Sale 7/24
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
On Sale 7/31
HELLVERINE #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande
X-FORCE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
Check out all eight covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
