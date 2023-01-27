Devil Dinosaur Celebrates His Friendaversary with Moon Girl

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Stephen Byrne, Arianna Florean, and Pete Pantazis: Devil Dinosaur’s friendaversary celebration with his bestie Moon Girl gets interrupted when Demolisher decides to crash the party. Can Devil save the day and prove he's more than just a big scary beast, but a hero and a friend to all New Yorkers?

[RELATED: 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' #1 First Look Gives Lunella Her Own Super Team]

Grab your first look at issue #1 below, then read fresh chapters of DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC each Friday on the Marvel Unlimited app!