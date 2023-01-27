Comics
Published January 27, 2023

Devil Dinosaur Celebrates His Friendaversary with Moon Girl

Grab a preview of the brand-new ‘Devil Dinosaur Infinity Comic’ #1 on the Marvel Unlimited app!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Stephen Byrne, Arianna Florean, and Pete Pantazis: Devil Dinosaur’s friendaversary celebration with his bestie Moon Girl gets interrupted when Demolisher decides to crash the party. Can Devil save the day and prove he's more than just a big scary beast, but a hero and a friend to all New Yorkers?

Grab your first look at issue #1 below, then read fresh chapters of DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC each Friday on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Preview panels from DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.
Preview panels from DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.
Preview panels from DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.
Preview panels from DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.
Preview panels from DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

