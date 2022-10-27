'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' #1 First Look Gives Lunella Her Own Super Team
In a special first look at 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' #1, Lunella assembles a team of Inhuman kids just like herself for her new roller derby team.
For a long time, Lunella Lafayette relied only on her trusty Devil Dinosaur when she patrolled the streets of New York City as Moon Girl. Now that her parents are in on the secret, though, she's going to need even more backup—so it's a good thing she's got a brand new team!
In Jordan Ifueko and Alba Glez's MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2022) #1, Lunella will do whatever it takes to keep being a Super Hero, even if that means coming up with an alibi for her extra curricular activities. She finds the perfect excuse in roller derby, where she assembles a team of Inhuman kids just like her. Soon, Lunella begins to enjoy roller derby despite herself, but her fun may not last very long...since one of the kids on the team might just be more sinister than they appear!
A special first look at MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2022) #1 shows Lunella assembling her Inhuman roller derby team, with her helmet tucked under one arm and a whistle about to meet her lips. She looms above Tasha, a charismatic girl with pink-streaked curls and the power to grow, change, and control her hair; Will, who has feathers up and down his arms, as well as the ability communicate with birds; Devinder, an energetic boy with super speed; and Olivia, who glitters and wears a holographic bow.
In another page, Lunella and Devil Dinosaur strut down a NYC street with flyers advertising her new roller derby team. Another page shows Lunella blowing her whistle, only for Tasha, Will, Devinder, and Olivia to spring into action against some bigger kids. Finally, the Inhuman children hide behind a wall as a crowd chases after them, with Lunella enacting some sort of plan to cover their tracks.
Meet Lunella's roller derby team in a special first look at MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 below!
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1
Written by JORDAN IFUEKO
Art by ALBA GLEZ
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale 12/7
Is Lunella's new team doomed before they can even get rolling? Find out in MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1, on sale December 7!
