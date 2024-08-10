Doctor Doom's Strangest Team-Ups

DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOOD HUNT

When an ancient evil called Varnae corrupted Blade, he plunged the Earth into darkness as part of a worldwide vampire invasion. While the energy of the Darkforce Dimension encased the whole world in bleak darkness, Doctor Doom found a way to keep Latveria safe from vampires.

With the Avengers reeling and his body turned into a vampire, Doctor Strange—with no other options—approached Doom and asked for help dissipating the Darkforce Dimension's cover in BLOOD HUNT (2024) #4. Although Doom has already recruited the Strange Academy students to help carry out his plan, he asked Strange to give up his title as Sorcerer Supreme in exchange for his cooperation.

Despite some initial hesitation, Strange agreed to transfer the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme to Doom on one condition: that Doom would give up this power when the world was safe. Accordingly, Doom performed a ritual that dissolved the Darkforce, which allowed the Avengers, Dracula, Bloodline, and the Marvel Universe's other heroes to stop Varnae and the vampire hordes. However, Doom refused to give up the mantle, claiming he had much more work to do before he believed the world to be "safe."