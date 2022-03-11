Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Avengers Comics to Read Right Now
Stock up on these digital trades and issues in the Marvel Comics app!
Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android!
Save up to 67% off on digital collections and issues featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes—AKA the Avengers!
Expand your comics reading with over 150 top-selling collections starring Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, and more top Marvel heroes! Enjoy critically acclaimed and fan-favorite runs featuring Marvel’s premiere Super Hero team with this limited time sale. Curl up with your new digital comics and trades in the cutting-edge reader of the Marvel Comics App, available on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Once purchased, all your stories are accessible through your personal library, and can be read anytime, anywhere.
Sale ends March 17, so act now! Grab the full list of sale titles, then dive into our recommended picks for new readers.
- ACTS OF VENGEANCE: AVENGERS
- ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS COLLECTION
- ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS VOL. 1: THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN
- ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS VOL. 2: FAMILY BUSINESS
- ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS VOL. 3: CIVIL WAR II
- AVENGERS & CHAMPIONS: WORLDS COLLIDE
- AVENGERS & THE INFINITY GAUNTLET
- AVENGERS 1959
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE VOL. 1
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE VOL. 2
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE VOL. 3
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE VOL. 4
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE VOL. 5
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: GAME ON
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: LIVING LEGENDS
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: SCIENCE BROS
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: THE FORGERIES OF JEALOUSY
- AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: TIME WILL TELL
- AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS VOL. 1
- AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS VOL. 2
- AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS VOL. 3
- AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS VOL. 4
- AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS VOL. 5
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1: THE FINAL HOST
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 2: WORLD TOUR
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 3: WAR OF THE VAMPIRES
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 4: WAR OF THE REALMS
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 5: CHALLENGE OF THE GHOST RIDERS
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 6: STAR BRAND REBORN
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 7: THE AGE OF KHONSHU
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 8: ENTER THE PHOENIX
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: A TRAITOR STALKS WITHIN US
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: BEHOLD... THE VISION
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: FEAR THE REAPER
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: HEAVY METAL
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: JUDGMENT DAY
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: MASTERS OF EVIL
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: ONCE AN AVENGER
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: OPERATION GALACTIC STORM
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TAKING A.I.M.
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE AVENGERS/DEFENDERS WAR
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE COLLECTION OBSESSION
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE FINAL THREAT
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE GATHERERS STRIKE!
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THIS BEACHHEAD EARTH
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: UNDER SIEGE
- AVENGERS FOREVER
- AVENGERS INFINITY
- AVENGERS K - BOOK FIVE: ASSEMBLING THE AVENGERS
- AVENGERS K - BOOK FOUR: SECRET INVASION
- AVENGERS K - BOOK ONE: AVENGERS VS. ULTRON
- AVENGERS K - BOOK THREE: AVENGERS DISASSEMBLED
- AVENGERS K - BOOK TWO: THE ADVENT OF ULTRON
- AVENGERS LEGENDS: GEORGE PEREZ
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE
- AVENGERS NEXT: REBIRTH
- AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS
- AVENGERS PRIME
- AVENGERS SEASON ONE
- AVENGERS VOL. 1: AVENGERS WORLD
- AVENGERS VOL. 2: THE LAST WHITE EVENT
- AVENGERS VOL. 3: PRELUDE TO INFINITY
- AVENGERS VOL. 4: INFINITY
- AVENGERS VOL. 5: ADAPT OR DIE
- AVENGERS VOL. 6: INFINITE AVENGERS
- AVENGERS VS. THANOS
- AVENGERS/INVADERS
- AVENGERS/IRON MAN: FIRST SIGN
- AVENGERS/IRON MAN: FORCE WORKS
- AVENGERS/THUNDERBOLTS VOL. 1: THE NEFARIA PROTOCOLS
- AVENGERS/THUNDERBOLTS VOL. 2: BEST INTENTIONS
- AVENGERS: ABOVE AND BEYOND
- AVENGERS: ABSOLUTE VISION BOOK 1
- AVENGERS: ABSOLUTE VISION BOOK 2
- AVENGERS: ASSAULT ON OLYMPUS
- AVENGERS: BACK TO BASICS
- AVENGERS: CELESTIAL QUEST
- AVENGERS: CITIZEN KANG
- AVENGERS: DISASSEMBLED
- AVENGERS: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES
- AVENGERS: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES II
- AVENGERS: FIRST TO LAST
- AVENGERS: FOUR
- AVENGERS: GALACTIC STORM VOL. 1
- AVENGERS: GALACTIC STORM VOL. 2
- AVENGERS: HEART OF STONE
- AVENGERS: HEAVY METAL
- AVENGERS: I AM AN AVENGER II
- AVENGERS: KANG - TIME AND TIME AGAIN
- AVENGERS: KANG DYNASTY
- AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR
- AVENGERS: LEGION OF THE UNLIVING
- AVENGERS: LIONHEART OF AVALON
- AVENGERS: LIVE KREE OR DIE
- AVENGERS: LIVING LEGENDS
- AVENGERS: MIGHTY ORIGINS
- AVENGERS: MILLENNIUM
- AVENGERS: MYTHOS
- AVENGERS: NIGHTS OF WUNDAGORE
- AVENGERS: NO MORE BULLYING
- AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME
- AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER
- AVENGERS: ONCE AN INVADER
- AVENGERS: RED ZONE
- AVENGERS: REVELATIONS
- AVENGERS: STANDOFF
- AVENGERS: TALES TO ASTONISH
- AVENGERS: THE BIG THREE
- AVENGERS: THE BRIDE OF ULTRON
- AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE
- AVENGERS: THE COMING OF THE BEAST
- AVENGERS: THE COMPLETE CELESTIAL MADONNA SAGA
- AVENGERS: THE CONTEST
- AVENGERS: THE DEATH OF MOCKINGBIRD
- AVENGERS: THE ENEMY WITHIN
- AVENGERS: THE KORVAC SAGA
- AVENGERS: THE LEGACY OF THANOS
- AVENGERS: THE MANY FACES OF HENRY PYM
- AVENGERS: THE ONCE AND FUTURE KANG
- AVENGERS: THE ORIGIN
- AVENGERS: THE PRIVATE WAR OF DR. DOOM
- AVENGERS: THE SEARCH FOR SHE-HULK
- AVENGERS: THE SERPENT CROWN
- AVENGERS: THE TRIAL OF YELLOWJACKET
- AVENGERS: THE VIBRANIUM COLLECTION
- AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT VOL. 1
- AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT VOL. 2
- AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT VOL. 3
- AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT VOL. 4
- AVENGERS: ULTRON FOREVER
- AVENGERS: ULTRON UNBOUND
- AVENGERS: UNDER SIEGE
- AVENGERS: UNLEASHED VOL. 1: KANG WAR ONE
- AVENGERS: UNLEASHED VOL. 2: SECRET EMPIRE
- AVENGERS: WE ARE THE AVENGERS
- AVENGERS: WORLD TRUST
- AVENGERS: X-SANCTION
- FEAR ITSELF: AVENGERS
- HEROES REBORN: AVENGERS
- HULK SMASH AVENGERS
- HULK VS THE AVENGERS
- KING IN BLACK: AVENGERS
- LEGENDS OF MARVEL: AVENGERS
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 1: BREAKOUT
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 1: EVERYTHING DIES
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 10: POWER
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 11: SEARCH FOR THE SORCEROR SUPREME
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 12: POWERLOSS
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 2: INFINITY
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 2: THE SENTRY
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 3: OTHER WORLDS
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 3: SECRETS & LIES
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 4: A PERFECT WORLD
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 4: COLLECTIVE
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 5: CIVIL WAR
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 6: REVOLUTION
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 7: THE TRUST
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 8: SECRET INVASION BOOK 1
- NEW AVENGERS VOL. 9: SECRET INVASION BOOK 2
- NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI
- SIEGE: NEW AVENGERS
- SQUADRON SUPREME VS. AVENGERS
AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1: THE FINAL HOST
A new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! Steve Rogers. Tony Stark. Thor Odinson. The Big Three are reunited at last—and just in time to save the world from the 2,000-foot-tall space gods known as the Celestials! Behold the coming of the Final Host! But who will answer the call as a new team of Avengers assembles? As Black Panther and Doctor Strange battle for their lives deep within the earth, Captain Marvel faces death and destruction raining down from the skies. And what about the Savage She-Hulk and the all-new Ghost Rider? Plus: No gathering of Avengers would be complete without a certain Prince of Lies! But what world-shaking connection exists between the Dark Celestials and Odin’s ancient band of Prehistoric Avengers?
Collects AVENGERS (2018) #1-6.
AVENGERS: UNLEASHED VOL. 1 - KANG WAR ONE
The time has come! Their ranks shattered by CIVIL WAR II, their spirits weighted down by a toll both personal and spiritual, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes must find the resolve to stand united one final time against their greatest foe! The Avengers will assemble once more: Captain America! Thor! Vision! Wasp! Spider-Man! Hercules! But when the dust settles, will any of these valiant warriors make it out alive from an all-out war with Kang the Conqueror? And when the Vision sets out hell-bent on revenge against Kang, all of history will be in jeopardy if the Avengers can’t stop the synthezoid! The Firewall of Time will be shattered—and it will fall to the Avengers to stop the dangers it held back! When war after war ends, not everything—or everyone—will be the same.
Collects AVENGERS (2016) #1-6.
ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS VOL. 1: THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN
The Avengers are dead—long live the Avengers! Earth's Mightiest Heroes—Captain America, Thor, Vision and Iron Man—are living separate lives, not tied to any team but when a threat from beyond the stars targets our world, fate draws them together once more, alongside Nova, Ms. Marvel, and Miles Morales, AKA Spider-Man!
Collects ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS (2015) #1-6; AVENGERS #0; FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2015.
Sale ends March 17, so head over to the Marvel Comics App and read these stories now!
All purchases in the Marvel Comics App are added to your personal library, and can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users!
