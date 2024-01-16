'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3 Marks the Galaxy-Shattering Debut of Star-Spider and the Fabulous Return of Web-Weaver

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, the now perennial Spider-Hit, is back and more monumental than ever!

Launching in February, the series will take readers to the bleeding edge of the Spider-Verse once more, reacquainting you with old favorites and introducing you to some of the most important web-slinging heroes you haven't met yet, all leading up towards the next big Spider-Verse epic: SPIDER SOCIETY! But before further details are unveiled about that, discover what awaits in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, on sale in April.

After EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 kicks things off with the first appearance of Weapon VIII and the exciting comeback of the tech-savvy Spider-Byte and EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 introduces the terrifying new Spooky-Man and brings back 90s’ badass Cyborg Spider-Man, here’s what awaits in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3:

Your neighborhood can be a few blocks long, or it can be the size of an entire space station. Star-Spider slings through the stars in her Silk ship helping those in need, thwipping through alien cityscapes. Meet the coolest new Spider-Hero to grace the comics page in a story by writer Justina Ireland and artist Pete Woods!

The runway-strutting Web-Weaver is back, back, back again! Don't miss one of the coolest new characters of the Spider-Verse kicking butt, taking names and looking good while doing it in a new adventure by the character's co-creator Steve Foxe!

"Getting to work on anything Spider-Verse is awesome and getting the chance to create a new Spider is bananapants awesome," Ireland said. "Star-Spider is an homage to everything I loved as a kid: sci-fi, awkward characters, and super heroes! She's smart and silly and a bit out of her depth, but also tenacious and I hope everyone loves her as much as I do."

"Getting to work with Justina creating a new hero in the Spider-Verse is a once-in-a-lifetime treat," Woods added. "The design for Star-Spider and her corner of the universe is a colorful mashup of everything I love about comics, film, and animation. Justina’s story is a fun ride and a perfect introduction to Star-Spider’s world and its vibrant characters."

On writing the next chapter of his Spider-Verse creation, Foxe shared, "Getting the opportunity to return to Web-Weaver's world in this new anthology has been such a (web-)blast. When we originally conceived of Cooper Coen and his supporting cast, we knew there were no limits to the stories we could tell with him, especially because each new installment lets us play with all-new versions of familiar Spider-faces!"