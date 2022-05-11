Charlie Jane Anders Introduces Escapade, Marvel’s New Mutant Hero

MARVEL.COM: Mutant powers often come down to the luck of the draw, but as her co-creator, what made Shela’s powers the right (or wrong) fit for her?

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS: Shela's ability to switch circumstances with another person is super fun to write, because it has so many different possible applications. If you're holding her at gunpoint, she can reverse it so she's holding you at gunpoint. If you're the Mayor of New York and she gets close to you, she can become the Mayor of New York for a while.

It's a power that has a lot of potential pitfalls, and there are plenty of ways it can go wrong. I had thought of this superpower a few years ago and had been looking for the right place to use it – and Shela seemed like the perfect person to wield this mighty power.

MARVEL.COM: Tell me a little about working with Ro Stein and Ted Brandt on Shela’s design. What did they bring to Shela that surprised you?

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS: Oh man, working with Ro and Ted was a dream, and I'm so, so grateful to editor Sarah Brunstad and assistant editor Anita Okoye for making this happen. They were absolutely essential to bringing these characters to life – like, my initial designs for Shela's costume as Escapade were...not good. I made a bunch of terrible sketches that I hope nobody ever sees.

I think Sarah had the idea of the jumpsuit and Anita came up with the actual name Escapade. Afterwards, Ro and Ted came up with the cropped jacket she wears. Also, they decided her boots should match her blue hair-tips.

Also, when it came time to design Morgan, Shela's best friend, my only stipulation was that Morgan should not own any T-shirts, because I was trying to avoid a whole host of nerd stereotypes. Ted and Ro suggested making Morgan dapper, and that's how we ended up with bowties, sweater vests, argyle socks, and so much wonderfulness besides.

MARVEL.COM: What makes Morgan an essential part of Shela’s story? (And don’t forget Hibbert – I’m pretty sure we need to know his origin story, too!)

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS: I really felt like "chosen family" was an important thing to foreground here. Plus, I wanted Shela to have a really strong relationship that she could be anchored to. I spent a lot of time thinking about Morgan, and how they and Shela had grown up together. I eventually arrived at the thing where Morgan was there for Shela when she was first transitioning, and the two of them kind of supported each other through their transitions when they were kids.

I feel like we are all nothing without our relationships. Morgan really grew as I was writing him, and I started to love his sense of humor and his infallible B.S. detector. I feel like even though Morgan's mutant power is not as useful as Shela's, the two of them make an amazing team and Shela can't really accomplish as much on her own.

Meanwhile, Hibbert is my new obsession, mostly thanks to Ro and Ted's artwork. Hibbert is a genetically engineered flying turtle who was "liberated" from a laboratory by our heroes, and clearly, he is very attuned to Morgan's moods and feelings. I love watching Hibbert react to everything that's going on with Morgan.