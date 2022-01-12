Marvel and WEBTOON Present ‘Eternals: The 500 Year War’

This vertical Infinity Comics series spotlights the Eternals in their past encounters during the 500 Year War against the Deviants around the world. While fighting the Deviants, readers will get to witness the Eternals interact with different cultures of the human race across time through the cultural artifacts that were gifted to them.

Each issue will have an international creative team of writers and artists from the respective country that the story is being told in. The rotating creative line-up includes writers Dan Abnett, Aki Yanagi, Jongmin Shin, Ju-Yeon Park, David Macho, Rafael Scavone, Yifan Jiang; artists Geoffo, Rickie Yagawa, Do Gyun Kim, Magda Price, Marcio Fiorito; and Gunji. Colorists also include Matt Milla, Carlos Macias, Fernando Sifuentes, Pete Pantazis, and Felipe Sobreiro.

“Bringing ETERNALS: THE 500 YEAR WAR to Marvel Unlimited will open up doors for our international creative teams to tell much more personal stories by setting them in their homelands,” says C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel. “These stories also break down borders and provide excitement beyond anything fans can imagine with these diverse, multi-cultural characters.”

“Marvel’s Eternals are the perfect fit for WEBTOON readers around the world: a global narrative crossing borders and boundaries, and a diverse new cast of heroes, all available in an innovative mobile format,” said David Lee, Head of Content at WEBTOON U.S. “This series is perfect for anyone who wants to see more of the incredible Eternals in action, expanding their universe with new stories and a new format on WEBTOON. We’re thrilled to work with Marvel on ETERNALS: THE 500 YEAR WAR and can’t wait to collaborate on more incredible stories together.”

Get a first look at the series covers in the gallery below, and download the Marvel Unlimited app on iOS or Android to read ETERNALS: THE 500 YEAR WAR, or read on WEBTOON January 20.

WEBTOON is home to some of the most exciting new global comics fandoms, including the original digital comics behind Netflix’s hit streaming series Hellbound, Sweet Home, and the upcoming All of Us are Dead. Other global WEBTOON sensations include New York Times best-sellers Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe, and Miriam Bonstre Tur’s WEBTOON phenomenon Hooky.

