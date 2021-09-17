Open the Latest Eternals Story with 'Eternals Forever' #1

Written by Ralph Macchio with art by Ramon Bachs and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, ETERNALS FOREVER #1 presents the many moves and machinations needed to prevent all-out war between the Eternals and the Deviants...

Will the Eternals succeed? Will the dastardly Deviants overcome our champions? Find out on October 13

