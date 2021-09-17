Open the Latest Eternals Story with 'Eternals Forever' #1
Pre-order the issue today, then read it on October 13!
IKARIS, AGENT OF THE DEVIANTS?!
The Deviants have captured Ikaris! Now under their control, Ikaris has been brainwashed into assassinating Ajak! And it's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him in ETERNALS FOREVER #1!
Written by Ralph Macchio with art by Ramon Bachs and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, ETERNALS FOREVER #1 presents the many moves and machinations needed to prevent all-out war between the Eternals and the Deviants...
Will the Eternals succeed? Will the dastardly Deviants overcome our champions? Find out on October 13 at your local comic shop!
Flip through this floppy right here, then pre-order the ish today!
