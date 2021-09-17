Comics
Published September 17, 2021

Open the Latest Eternals Story with 'Eternals Forever' #1

Pre-order the issue today, then read it on October 13!

by Marvel

IKARIS, AGENT OF THE DEVIANTS?!

The Deviants have captured Ikaris! Now under their control, Ikaris has been brainwashed into assassinating Ajak! And it's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him in ETERNALS FOREVER #1!

ETERNALS FOREVER #1 cover by Todd Nauck with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 cover by Todd Nauck with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Written by Ralph Macchio with art by Ramon Bachs and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, ETERNALS FOREVER #1 presents the many moves and machinations needed to prevent all-out war between the Eternals and the Deviants...

Will the Eternals succeed? Will the dastardly Deviants overcome our champions? Find out on October 13 at your local comic shop!

Flip through this floppy right here, then pre-order the ish today!

ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
ETERNALS FOREVER #1 preview art by Ramon Bachs with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Read ETERNALS FOREVER #1 on October 13 at your local comic shop! Pax et Justitia!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Meet Morris, the Creature from Ta Lo

Culture & Lifestyle

Kevin Feige Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation with 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Simu Limu and Awkafina on the MCU’s Newest Best Friend Duo

Comics

Return to the Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in Brand-New Series of 'Wastelanders' Comics

In this article: Eternals

Related

Comics

September 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

All-New, All-Different Marvel Unlimited! Sixty years of the First Family! Infinity Comics! And so much more!

5 days ago

Gear

‘Eternals’: First Funkos and LEGOS Arrive on Earth

Experience the movie on November 5!

4 weeks ago

Comics

New 'Eternals' #7 Comic Book Variant Covers Showcase the Characters of Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'

Pick up the 'Eternals' #7 MCU Variant Covers this November!

1 month ago

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

Here's everything we learned in the official trailer! 'Eternals' arrives in theaters November 5.

1 month ago