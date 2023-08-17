Who Is Galactus? The Official Marvel Guide

As long as sentient beings have looked to the sky, they have wondered about their ultimate demise. Many go peacefully or violently depending on the circumstances of their birth while others find themselves fueling the cosmic entity known as Galactus.

Known as the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus has become one of the most feared beings in all of existence as he travels from planet to planet, gobbling them up with no care for the inhabitants and only a concern for his own appetites. As such, many questions surround the World-Eater and here are the answers!

Where did Galactus come from?

The character now known as Galactus began life as Galan of Taa. Hailing from the reality that existed before the current one, he and a group of fellow adventurers attempted to explore a "Cosmic Egg." Galan was the only survivor and merged with a being called the Sentience of the Cosmos. This new entity made its way into the next reality and floated for eons, gestating until Galactus emerged.