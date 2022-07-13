Who Is Eternity?

There are four cornerstones of the Marvel Universe, influential in their own way. They are Death, Oblivion, Infinity, and today’s focus, Eternity. Designed by the legendary creator Steve Ditko, Eternity represents the passage of time, its beginning and end, and is arguably the most powerful of the cosmic entities. It manifests only when there is impending danger in the universe, such as a mad Titan finding all of the Infinity Gems. Eternity answers to no one but the Living Tribunal.

But there is so much more to know about this living abstract. We have just the primer for you with these recommended Marvel Unlimited picks.

BIRTH

Mentioned in STRANGE TALES (1951) #134, Eternity made its first official appearance in STRANGE TALES (1951) #138. The cosmic entity was born when the previous universe died. (What happened to that universe?) Eternity is the personification of time and embodies all matter, from the largest galaxy to subatomic particles. It is everything (but not quite everywhere), all at once.