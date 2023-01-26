Eve Warlock Makes Her Debut In Ron Marz And Ron Lim's Warlock: Rebirth!

Announced last month, fan-favorite Marvel Comics icon Adam Warlock will headline a brand-new solo limited series this April! Reuniting superstar creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim, known for their influential work building the cosmic corner of the Marvel Universe, WARLOCK: REBIRTH will reveal a never-before-seen chapter of Adam Warlock’s fascinating origin.



Before he jetted off to space, Adam Warlock was artificially created by scientists on Earth to be the “perfect specimen.” What fans will shockingly discover is that as Adam went on to wield the Infinity Gems and play key roles in epics like Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Watch, another specimen was created—someone stronger, faster and smarter than Adam himself! Meet EVE WARLOCK, the next evolution of Warlock! She’s come to strip Adam of all his power, starting with the Soul Gem!



Don’t miss the debut of a character who will redefine Adam Warlock’s legacy when WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1 hits stands in April! See Eve in all her glory in the WARLOCK: REBIRTH #2 cover below and check out all-new interior artwork!