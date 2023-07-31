August 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Likewise, Kate Pryde adapts for FALL OF X in Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli's X-MEN (2021) #25. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen, and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour… Shadowkat emerges!

Then, revisit a critical moment in X-Men history with MAGNETO (2023) #1. Magneto burst onto the scene as the most diabolical of "Evil Mutants," but when Professor Xavier must leave the planet for life-saving treatment, Magneto inherits a new title: teacher! With the New Mutants under his tutelage, how will these young and powerful mutants learn to take orders from…a Super Villain?! And one who tried to kill them and their predecessors?! There are two sides to every story, and J.M. DeMatteis and Todd Nauck weave a tale that will show how Magneto Was Right…from a certain point of view. In fact, one mutant, known as Irae, in her first ever appearance, has taken Magneto's lessons to heart in a way that will upend even the Master of Magnetism's best strategies! Get ready for an all-new saga set during Magneto's tenure as Headmaster of the New Mutants, and learn how the once die-hard villain emerged as a conflicted figure in the saga of the X-Men!

Meanwhile, school is back in session for STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES (2023) #1 by Carlos Hernandez and Juann Cabal, and Strange Academy is kicking the school year off with a field trip to New York City to throw down against Brooklyn Visions Academy in the Multiversal Math Bowl! When a mysterious new villain crashes the mathletics, the students of Strange Academy must team up with Miles Morales to put a stop to his plots. Pick up the first chapter of a thrilling three-part saga here!

Elsewhere in the Multiverse, Cullen Bunn and Gerardo Sandoval reunite to bring the symbiotic ax down on the Venomverse in DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE (2023) #1! Carnage has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the Marvel Universe to the point of traversing the Multiverse with one goal: kill any and all Venoms!

Additionally, the "Scourge of the Droids" begins in STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS (2023) #1. Who or what is the Scourge, and why is no droid safe? As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next, the Rebellion and the Empire face chaos! What role does Ajax Sigma play in all of this? And whose side is he on? Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away! Charles Soule continues his legendary run on STAR WARS with the most ambitious event in STAR WARS comics history! Joined by his WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS collaborator Luke Ross, the superstar team carves a new path for the future!

Behold the ramifications of the Hellfire Gala, witness the Death of the Venomverse, join Strange Academy and Miles Morales in the Multiversal Math Bowl, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

