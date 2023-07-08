Every Time Mjolnir Shattered in Marvel Comics

Thor Odinson is many things: God of Thunder, founding Avenger, son of Odin, All-Father. But above everything Thor is and has been, he will always be the worthy wielder of Mjolnir.

The Mighty Mallet has accompanied Thor across nearly all of his adventures, amplifying his godly powers and bringing the thunder down on his enemies. However, Mjolnir has not always been there for him. In fact, the hammer was outright destroyed on several occasions.

Though Mjolnir is nearly indestructible, Thor has faced a number of enemies capable of destroying it. Thankfully, though, the Hammer of Hammers has always been reforged and returned to Thor’s side, good as new. Let’s take a quick look back at every time Mjolnir has been shattered and remade over the years, putting the God of Thunder to the ultimate test each time.