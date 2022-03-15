Every Wolverine and Jean Grey Kiss in X-Men History

Wolverine just survived the wildest adventure of his life. Sent back in time to protect Professor X from a time-hopping Omega Red, Wolverine clawed his way through his own storied past to protect his mentor and save the dream of Krakoa. By his side every step of the way was the woman he considers one of his greatest loves: Jean Grey. Using her telepathy in tandem with Professor X, she guided Logan’s consciousness through the timestream and witnessed each of his heartbreaks and tragedies firsthand. In today’s X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5, Logan and Jean celebrated the success of this harrowing mission and their strengthened bond with a casual kiss.



One of Marvel’s most iconic love affairs, the pair have come a long way from the days of lusting after each other from afar. Even while the two weren’t in a formal relationship (alternate realities aside!), Logan and Jean have still had their fair share of romance. Take a trip through X-History to revisit some of their most passionate moments and discover where their relationship stands now.