Fabian Nicieza and Dan Jurgens Team Up for Sinister Story in ‘X-Men Legends’

Take a guided tour of Marvel's mightiest creators with Marvel Tales! Ben Morse, currently a visiting lecturer at UNLV, previously spent a decade working within the House of Ideas. In each installment of this series, he utilizes that insider knowledge—plus his lifelong fandom—to connect with comics professionals as they spin stories about the Marvel Universe and its inhabitants!

The descriptor “legendary” aptly suits comic book icons Fabian Nicieza and Dan Jurgens, the writer/artist pairing responsible for X-MEN LEGENDS (2021) #10, the latest issue of the anthology series out in comic shops now. Nicieza served as scripter not only on X-MEN (1991) and X-FORCE (1991) at the height of their 90s popularity, but also quarterbacked dozens of other seminal works including the highly regarded first volume of NEW WARRIORS. Jurgens counts lengthy runs with Spider-Man, Captain America, and Thor among his luminous accomplishments which include some of the biggest events of the past 30 years.

Amazingly, despite their combined achievements as among the most successful creators in comics across several decades, Nicieza and Jurgens had never officially collaborated until now. This marks a return to X-MEN LEGENDS (2021) for Nicieza, who already concocted a multi-part tale to kick the series off, with Jurgens making his artistic debut on the X-Men, characters he has somehow never had the opportunity to draw.

We spoke with the dynamite duo about how they came to this assignment as well as why they chose Mister Sinister as a centerpiece, the joys of depicting Beast, how to balance nostalgia with other considerations, and much more!

Marvel.com: How well did you guys know one another prior to this assignment?

Fabian Nicieza: We’ve known each other a long time. We’ve always been friends, we’ve just often worked for different companies. We’ve had meals together and been at lots of shows together. I’ve always had a huge amount of respect for Dan and what he’s done both as a writer and an artist.

Dan Jurgens: We’ve always talked about doing something together at some point. We go back to when [Fabian] was on staff [at Marvel] for marketing. We’ve known each other for a long time!

So, how did you both become involved with doing this issue of X-MEN LEGENDS?

Fabian Nicieza: For my end of it, [editor] Mark [Basso] asked me in the fall of last year if I’d be interested in writing three issues for the first year of a new anthology book called X-MEN LEGENDS. He basically gave me the parameters of what the book was going to be like. I told him to let me think about it because, honestly, I don’t automatically say yes to anything that has the letter “X” in it anymore. [Laughs]

I gave it some thought, looked through some old issues, and didn’t feel like I had too many stories I really wanted to tell in a self-contained fashion. Everything was so soap operatic back then that a lot of my ideas got absorbed or destroyed in the mix of multiple titles. But I did find a few ideas. The first was the Adam-X story that I wanted to originally tell. Another one was an offshoot of plans I always had for Mister Sinister that were never able to come to fruition because any time I tried to percolate the story as a subplot in one of the monthly books, the next issue I found out he was appearing in six other books. [Laughs] This particular issue that Dan and I worked on was an offshoot of that.

Dan, how were you approached for this?

Dan Jurgens: Mark approached me and asked me if I wanted to draw an issue of X-MEN LEGENDS. I did what I always do and asked if I could read the script first. I’m kinda picky about what it is I actually end up drawing. [Laughs] He sent me the script and told me Fabian had written it, which I thought was great because we had talked about working together for quite some time. When I read it, it had this whole idea of Beast and how we would see him in his various versions as he has progressed over the years. I immediately got hooked by that. From a drawing standpoint, that would be fun to do, to find ways to accurately represent him. The easiest way would be to just mimic the artists’ styles from each point—here’s Jack Kirby, here’s Dave Cockrum, on through the years. But you can’t really do that unless it’s a Beast solo story. Anyways, that’s what I was hooked on, getting to draw all the different versions of Beast as well as Magneto and Mister Sinister, because I think they both have great designs.

Fabian Nicieza: I love that when Dan is drawing a book, even though he has written thousands of comics, he focuses on the visual. Not the fantastic use of adverbs or anything, but the visual hook of the script. [Both laugh]