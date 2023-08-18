'Fall of X' Declassified: Ed Brisson Unpacks 'Alpha Flight' #1

MARVEL.COM: Why use the core classic lineup for this book? How did you select the mutant alumni to feature?

ED BRISSON: Alpha Flight has had a lot of different lineups over the years, but the classic [roster] is the one that always comes to mind when thinking about them and the one that I thought would work best. Obviously, we have a couple of missing faces here, but they're generally missing for reasons that will become clear as the series progresses.

As to the non-classic members, Fang felt like a good fit not only because of his connection to Aurora, but also because his father has a history with the team. It felt right to have him step in to fill that role for these five issues. And the other, Nemesis, is a character I've always really liked and have wanted to use somewhere. Fortunately for us, her power set was a perfect fit for what we needed to do within the series.

MARVEL.COM: Erika Doiron is clearly going to be a major factor in this book. What's her deal?

ED BRISSON: Erika Doiron is the head of Department H. In the past, Department H has mostly been a sort of shadow organization. They haven't really had many public facing heads and so, given this new era within the books and Department H's role within that, I wanted to give them a leader who'd step out of the shadows and be there to address the Canadian public directly.