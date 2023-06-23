Krakoa No More? 'Fall of X' Executes Orchis' Plan for Krakoa's Downfall
The X-Men titles enter the 'Fall of X' era this August.
Could Krakoa really last forever?
Since Jonathan Hickman’s revolutionary 2019 series HOUSE OF X, mutantkind has thrived on the island nation of Krakoa. From terraforming Mars to discovering mutant resurrection, mutantkind has reshaped the Marvel Universe as we know it.
But while they were achieving greatness, their deadliest enemies have been plotting their ultimate downfall… and in next month’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1, they strike! Consisting of Nimrod, Omega Sentinel, Moira MacTaggert, Feilong, and other anti-mutant foes, this ruthless group of supervillains call themselves Orchis and their masterplan could doom Krakoa and all its accomplishments. The catastrophic events of the Hellfire Gala will send your favorite characters away from the safety of Krakoa and into a dark new age known as FALL OF X!
Filled with bold developments and shocking directions, FALL OF X will be a thrilling and unpredictable period of X-Men storytelling that will unfold in new arcs of continuing X-Titles, as well as various all-new limited series. Fans can get a glimpse at what’s to come in the new FALL OF X trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.
The trailer spotlights Orchis’ brutal attack and its aftermath. However, amidst the epic tragedy comes hope as it’s revealed the X-Men have survived and are scattered across the globe and beyond! Now across many fronts, the climactic war for mutantkind’s survival and the fate of Krakoa begins!
X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by KRIS ANKA, JOSHUA CASSARA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, ADAM KUBERT, PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, MATTEO LOLLI, JAVIER PINA & VALERIO SCHITI
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 7/26
July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will be a giant-sized one-shot that propels mutantkind into an unpredictable future. All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and more. Fans will also see their favorite heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe turn out in the most glamorous looks of the year and witness the reveal of the all-new X-Men lineup, including the winner of this year’s X-Men Fan Vote! Page after page of jaw dropping moments that no one will seeing coming, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!
X-MEN #25
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 8/2
Following the Hellfire Gala, the title will see a cast shakeup with new additions such as the winner of this year’s X-Men fan vote and Kate Pryde. She’s been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as the X-Men find their way through their darkest hour… SHADOWKAT emerges! See the characters radical transformation in a new design sheet by visionary artist Peach Momoko, which harkens back to the character’s ninja training.
ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ
Cover by JESÚS SAIZ
On Sale 8/2
After the events of this year’s can’t-miss Hellfire Gala, Bobby Drake, AKA Iceman, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he’ll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before Orchis knows what hit them! See the Omega-level mutant as you’ve never seen him before in a new saga that’ll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!
CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by LUCA MARESCA
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
On Sale 8/9
This post-human species is seen as the next stage of evolution, superior to mutants in every way. Their motives and the existential threat they represent has been brewing in the pages of both Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan’s X-MEN runs, and after the dramatic events at this year’s Hellfire Gala, they’re unleashed from their virtual prison with a new mission. Former enemies become brother-in-arms as Cable and Bishop team-up to fight this crucial war against the Children of the Vault all on their own!
The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity’s salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans?
IMMORTAL X-MEN #14
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 8/9
TO ME, MY NO ONE. In IMMORTAL X-MEN #14, witness the X-Men’s founder at his lowest. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. He fell. He fell furthest.
GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/9
A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider’s never-before-seen very first meeting in the past? The crossover kicks off in August’s GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA, before unfolding in the pages of GHOST RIDER #17 and WOLVERINE #36 and coming to a fiery conclusion in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA.
X-MEN RED #14
Written by AL EWING
Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR
Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 8/16
In X-MEN RED #14, Ewing is joined by new series artist Yildiray Çinar. As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos — and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko’s idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?
ALPHA FLIGHT #1
Written by ED BRISSON
Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI
Cover by LEONARD KIRK
On Sale 8/16
SAVING CANADA…FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?! Guardian, Puck, Snowbird, and Shaman return, as a terrestrial Alpha Flight bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates Aurora, Northstar, and Nemesis, as well as Aurora’s beau, Fang? The FALL OF X has changed the game. Will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?
DARK X-MEN #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
On Sale 8/16
Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok, Archangel, and Gambit have served on teams before…but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of CHILDREN OF THE ATOM and 2023’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen’s sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!
X-FORCE #43
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by ROBERT GILL
Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA
On Sale 8/23
Benjamin Percy’s run on X-FORCE has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the DAWN OF X, and now the stakes are higher than ever! Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-FORCE #43 piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad…but where he leads them, you will never expect!
JEAN GREY #1
Written by LOUISE SIMONSON
Art by BERNARD CHANG
Cover by AMY REEDER
On Sale 8/23
After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean’s life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits—and there’s nothing this founding X-Man can do. She’ll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past—for the moment when it all went wrong—in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa’s future!
REALM OF X #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by DIÓGENES NEVES
Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
On Sale 8/23
Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, an unlikely group of mutants find themselves stranded in...Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches—or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by KAEL NGU
On Sale 8/23
Fans also got a peek at Tony Stark’s new stealth armor on the cover of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri’s INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9. With Feilong in control of Stark Unlimited and using its resources to build Stark Sentinels, Tony Stark has proposed a new alliance with Emma Frost. Tony will play a key role during FALL OF X, and his latest solo title impacts mutantkind’s new status quo in surprising ways.
WOLVERINE #36
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/30
Wolverine is on the run after the shocking events of FALL OF X, while Johnny is following a path of destruction. Their paths will collide again when their past enemy resurfaces deadlier than ever! Do Ghost Rider and Wolverine have what it takes to put them down once more? And what secrets will they uncover when their hunt leads them to an ultra-secret and hellish branch of the infamous Weapon Plus program?!
UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by SI SPURRIER
Art by LEE GARBETT
Cover by TONY DANIEL
On Sale 9/6
Escaping the turmoil of FALL OF X in a flash of smoke and brimstone, it’s time for Nightcrawler to play the swashbuckling, devil-may-care hero he was always destined to be! A potential new lover, battling some of the most iconic members of Spidey’s rogues gallery, and saving civilians, mutant and human alike—Kurt is having the time of his life! But it’s not all fun and games… Nightcrawler will also be a lone soldier on the frontlines of mutantkind’s upcoming war with Orchis. Throughout the saga, he’ll also confront a long-simmering mystery surrounding his mother, Mystique, as Spurrier’s bold transformation of the character approaches a startling climax!
Check out the full list of the first chapters of FALL OF X and brace yourself for the future of the X-MEN when X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 hits stands on July 26.
