Discover the Fate of the Infinity Stones in the Startling Conclusion of Infinite Destinies

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED & JED MACKAY

Art by LUCA MARESCA & JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by KIM JACINTO

On Sale 8/4!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 by Al Ewing and Jed MacKay with art by Flaviano and Juan Ferreyra will finally see Hercules go head to head with his newest rival! Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power...but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it! Also featuring INFINITE FURY Part 7 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra!

"I've been holding onto the secrets of the Power Stone for a long, long time - some of these ideas have been bubbling away since the end of Infinity Wars,” Ewing teased. “But while anyone picking up GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY knows by now who the stone's new owner is, how they came to be has remained untold... until now. At last, the world can learn the true, tragic tale of the Prince of Power..."