February 9's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

"Welcome to the Midnight Mission. My name is Doctor Moon. How can I help?"

In Moon Knight's absence, an erstwhile ally takes up the fight. But there's more than meets the eye as things unfold. Will the mystery of Stained-Glass Scarlet prove to be too much for Hunter's Moon, the Fist of Khonshu? MOON KNIGHT (2021) #8 is full of twists and turns as the story follows the mission in the wake of the DEVIL'S REIGN. Don't miss a beat!