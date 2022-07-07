The Hunt for the Zero Shard Rages on in New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #3 Covers

Fortnite and Marvel heroes are currently fighting alongside each other to save both their universes from total annihilation in the pages of FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR, a new limited comic series written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. Fans who witnessed last month’s explosive debut issue and are gearing up for the second issue next week can now check out all six covers of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3, on sale August 17!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 will see the hunt for the Zero Shard continue into the Savage Land. Artists Francis Leinil Yu, Peach Momoko, and Ron Lim have brought the upcoming battle to life while artists Frank Cho and Carlos Pacheco depict exciting new Fortnite team ups with Storm, Hawkeye, and more! Plus, Derrick Chew delivers a romantic piece of one of Marvel’s most iconic couples, Rogue and Gambit, who debuted on the Fortnite Island earlier this year!

Each first print issue (physical copies only) of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! Digital single-issue comic book purchases of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR do not include any redeemable codes for Fortnite in-game bonus rewards.

Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months: