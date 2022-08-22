Gear Up for the Final Issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War with a Look at All Six Covers

Fortnite and Marvel heroes are currently fighting alongside each other to save both their universes from total annihilation in the pages of FORTNITE X ZERO WAR, a new limited comic series written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla.

On Septmber 28, witness the outcome to this thrilling conflict in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5, the explosive final issue! Right now, fans can check out all six covers for FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 including a brand-new piece by Donald Mustard as well as one showcasing Spider-Man’s brand-new Fortnite Outfit.

The issue will reveal what happens when the most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe throws in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doctor Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

Each first print issue (physical copies only) of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! Digital single-issue comic book purchases of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR do not include any redeemable codes for Fortnite in-game bonus rewards. The in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking with FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 will be an exclusive new FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen! Plus any fan who redeems all five issue’s codes (physical copies only) will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!