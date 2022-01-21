Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom Kicks Off Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Run and More!
Check out the covers and learn more about 'Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom' #1, in stores May 7
Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!
Announced last week, Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character’s 60th anniversary! Fans who pick up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including Tombstone’s first steps towards becoming Spidey’s most terrifying villain.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on VENOM! The groundbreaking changes this mastermind trio has in store for the symbiote mythos starts here!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER/VENOM #1 will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics. Check with your local comic shop regarding availability.
Stay tuned for more FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022 announcements and pick up these extraordinary one-shots when they arrive on May 7!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1
Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, & RAM V
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR. & BRYAN HITCH
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover[1:1000] by JONBOY MEYERS
