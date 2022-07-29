The Easter Egg Comics in Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ Explained

How did the conversation kick off regarding which free comics to share with viewers?

SANA AMANAT: We wanted to make sure that each comic we chose captured something from the episode. While “Ms. Marvel” is an adaptation of the comic book series, it has so many important moments and references from the comics that it wasn’t hard to figure out what comic made the most sense in which episode. You’ll just get a slightly different version of the same type of scene and/or story.

Were those tight parallels to the comics always central to the show's storytelling? MS. MARVEL (2014) #15 and MS. MARVEL (2015) #12 have especially close ties to the episodes…

SANA AMANAT: Yes, they definitely were to an extent. The writers are big fans of the comics and of course, I might be biased, but I was happy to keep pushing the episodes in that direction. Lots of gold in those issues that we wanted to capture.

What do you think is the most significant part of Kamala's journey to Karachi?

SANA AMANAT: There was something great about Kamala returning to her roots when she was in a lost place. That’s the reason we took her to Karachi in the comics and there she reconnected with her family but also met someone (Red Dagger) who had created a purpose for himself without any super-powers. There was a need and he answered the call, and Kamala needed to meet someone like that. After all her adulation of Captain Marvel, she needed to see a hero who was just like her.